Google's AI Overviews feature, now available in over 100 countries, has been updated to include in-line links, boosting website traffic but causing concern among publishers.

The tech giant is also integrating ads within these overviews, targeting mobile users in the US to increase ad visibility.

Despite initial hiccups with inaccurate information, Google has added safeguards and plans to extend this feature to its Shopping page.

AI Overviews was launched in the US in May

Google Search's AI Overviews now available in 100+ countries

By Akash Pandey 10:15 am Oct 29, 202410:15 am

What's the story Google has announced the expansion of its AI Overviews feature in Search, to over 100 countries and territories. Initially launched in the US in May, the feature is now set to reach more than one billion global users every month. The tech giant is also extending language support for AI Overviews, including English, Japanese, Hindi, Indonesian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Since its launch, Google has been polishing the AI Overviews feature to make it more useful. A recent update brought in-line links that appear in the text of AI Overviews, resulting in a spike in website traffic. However, the change has raised concerns among some publishers and websites over the potential traffic impact from these overviews being displayed prominently.

Google leverages Overviews for advertising expansion

Google is also tying its advertising business with AI Overviews. The company recently revealed that ads within these overviews will appear on relevant searches for mobile users in the US. The move shows strategic use of the feature to enhance its ad reach and visibility.

AI Overviews' initial challenges and subsequent improvements

The launch of AI Overviews wasn't smooth either, as the facility initially served inaccurate and potentially harmful information to users. In response to the issues, Google has now added safeguards on AI Overviews to prevent them from happening again. The tech giant is also planning to bring a similar feature on its Shopping page, further expanding its reach.