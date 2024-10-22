Summarize Simplifying... In short AI startup Perplexity is being sued by the Wall Street Journal and New York Post for alleged copyright infringement, accused of offering full copyrighted articles to its premium users.

The publications also claim Perplexity's AI can add incorrect details, damaging their brand reputation.

News Corp. is seeking up to $150,000 in damages per infringement and a court order to stop Perplexity from using its content without permission.

Perplexity is an AI-driven search start-up backed by Jeff Bezos

WSJ, New York Post sue Perplexity AI for copyright infringement

By Mudit Dube 12:19 pm Oct 22, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post have sued Perplexity. The AI-driven search start-up is being accused of copyright infringement for using their articles to train its large language models. The publications claim that this practice not only diverts traffic from their websites but also damages their brand reputation.

Misuse allegations

Accusations of misusing copyrighted content

The lawsuit claims that Perplexity can offer users not just snippets from copyrighted articles, but their entire text. This is especially true for those who have subscribed to its premium plan. The publications cited an example where the service reportedly showed a full New York Post article when a user requested it.

Brand damage

Perplexity accused of damaging brand reputation

The publications also accuse Perplexity of damaging their brand by citing information that never appeared on their websites. They allege that the company's AI can "hallucinate" and add incorrect details. In one case, it reportedly attributed quotes to a Wall Street Journal article about the US arming Ukraine-bound F-16 jets that were never in the piece.

Legal action

Publications seek legal redress against Perplexity

Reportedly, the publications had sent a letter to Perplexity in July, outlining these legal issues, but the AI start-up did not respond. This isn't the first time AI companies have been sued for copyright infringement. Earlier, The New York Times and others had sued OpenAI for similar reasons. Conde Nast also issued a cease-and-desist letter to Perplexity demanding it stop using its articles in response to user queries.

Damage claims

News Corp. seeks damages and content prohibition

For each case of copyright infringement, News Corp. is demanding damages of up to $150,000 and a court order preventing Perplexity from using its content without permission. It is still unclear if the company is willing to negotiate a content deal like the one News Corp. struck with OpenAI earlier this year. The deal permitted ChatGPT owner OpenAI to use its articles for training over five years for an estimated $250 million.