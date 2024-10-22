Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Mittal, a prominent figure in the tech industry, recently had his voice cloned by cybercriminals in an attempted scam.

Mittal used this incident to highlight the growing misuse of AI in fraud schemes, including voice cloning and potentially forging digital signatures or creating deepfake videos.

Despite these risks, he emphasized the importance of AI adoption for businesses and nations, warning that those who fail to adopt AI could be left behind.

The scam attempt happened at NDTV World Summit

AI misuse: Sunil Mittal's voice cloned to dupe Bharti executive

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Oct 22, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has revealed an attempted fraud against his company using artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Mittal said a scammer used AI to replicate his voice. The fraudster then called a senior executive in Dubai, asking for a huge money transfer. "It was perfectly articulated, just as I would speak," said Mittal about the AI-generated voice.

Scam averted

Alert executive thwarts AI voice cloning scam

The scam was foiled by the alert executive who immediately understood it was a fraudulent call. Mittal lauded the official's vigilance and intelligence, adding that the scam could have worked had it not been for his caution. He stressed the AI-cloned voice was so convincing it was almost identical to his own, underlining the sophistication of such scams.

Rising threat

Mittal warns of escalating AI misuse in fraud schemes

Mittal used this incident to underline the rising misuse of AI in frauds. He warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using AI tools to clone voices and fool unsuspecting people. "Anyone who would not have been vigilant may have done something about it," he warned, stressing how difficult it is to catch such scams due to the convincing nature of AI-generated human voices.

Potential misuse

AI could be used to forge digital signatures

Mittal also raised concerns about the potential misuse of AI beyond voice cloning. He suggested that AI could be exploited to forge digital signatures or create deepfake videos, possibly allowing criminals to manipulate people through virtual meetings. Despite these risks, he acknowledged the immense potential of AI for innovation and progress, calling for a balanced approach in its adoption.

AI advantage

Mittal emphasizes the importance of AI adoption

Mittal emphasized the competitive edge AI can offer to businesses and nations. He warned about the dire consequences of falling behind in AI adoption, saying, "Those companies, and nations that will not adopt AI, will be left behind." Notably, this statement reflects his faith in the need to adopt AI technology while also being wary of its potential abuse.