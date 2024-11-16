Summarize Simplifying... In short Astronauts Sunita Williams and Wilmore have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for seven months due to a malfunctioning Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Amid concerns about ISS leaks and Williams's health, they are expected to return in February 2025 via SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Meanwhile, President Biden discussed the Artemis Accords and global issues at the APEC summit.

Biden was discussing space exploration with Peru's president

Biden jokes about rescuing stranded astronauts, Sunita, Wilmore, from space

By Snehil Singh 11:04 am Nov 16, 202411:04 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden recently joked about going to space to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. The comment came up during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit being held in Peru, where he was discussing space exploration with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. "Every time my wife thinks I'm getting out of hand, she says, 'I'm going to call [NASA Administrator Bill Nelson] and have him send you to space,'" Biden said.

Extended stay

Astronauts stranded on ISS due to spacecraft malfunction

Since June, Williams and Wilmore have been stuck aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after Boeing's Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned. What was initially scheduled as just an eight-day mission has now stretched to almost seven months. The situation has been further complicated by persistent ISS issues, including leaks from a Russian-controlled module.

ISS issues

Concerns over ISS leaks and astronaut's health

Bob Cabana, a former NASA astronaut, had raised concerns over the structural integrity of the leaking Russian module on the ISS. However, the Russian team is confident that catastrophic disintegration is unlikely and continues efforts to seal the leaks. Meanwhile, rumors of Williams's health deteriorating spread after images showed her looking gaunt. In response, Williams clarified in a NASA video interview that her weight remains unchanged since arriving at the ISS.

Summit discussions

Biden acknowledges Artemis Accords, discusses global issues

During the APEC summit, Biden also spoke of the signing of the Artemis Accords as well as about various global issues. These included conflict in Gaza, Lebanon, and Ukraine. Biden's South America trip came just one day after he spoke with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House dwelling on these troubles. The astronauts are expected to return in February 2025 via Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew Dragon.