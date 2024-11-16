Summarize Simplifying... In short Iran has sparked outrage by announcing a 'treatment clinic' for women defying hijab laws, seen by many as an attack on women's rights.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, express concern over potential forced medication and torture in these facilities.

What's Iran 'treatment clinic' for women who defy hijab laws

What's the story Iran has announced plans to set up a "hijab removal treatment clinic" for women who violate the country's mandatory hijab laws. The announcement was made by Mehri Talebi Darestani, head of the Women and Family Department at Tehran Headquarters for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. She said this facility would provide "scientific and psychological treatment for hijab removal."

Criticism

Clinic announcement sparks widespread condemnation

The clinic's announcement has drawn fierce backlash from human rights groups and Iranian women, who see it as a further escalation of the government's assault on women's rights. The announcement was made shortly after a university student was reportedly detained and sent to a psychiatric hospital after she protested against dress code enforcers by stripping down to her underwear.

Human rights

Concerns over forced medication and torture in state facilities

Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have raised concerns over reports of forced medication and torture in state psychiatric facilities. These methods are reportedly employed against protesters and dissidents branded as mentally unstable by authorities. Sima Sabet, a UK-based Iranian journalist, slammed the move as "shameful," adding that setting up clinics to "cure" unveiled women is chilling.

Legal perspective

'Neither Islamic nor aligned with Iranian law'

Iranian human rights lawyer Hossein Raeesi also condemned the clinic, saying it's "neither Islamic nor aligned with Iranian law." The announcement has stoked fear and anger among Iranian women and protest groups like "Woman, Life, Freedom." An anonymous young woman from Iran said, "It won't be a clinic, it will be a prison. We are struggling to make ends meet and have power outages, but a piece of cloth is what this state is worried about."

Rising incidents

Increase in arrests and disappearances linked to hijab law violations

Reports suggest a rise in arrests, disappearances, and businesses shut down for purported hijab law violations. The Center for Human Rights in Iran drew attention to the case of Roshanak Molaei Alishah, who was arrested after confronting a man over her hijab. Her whereabouts remain unknown. "Since her detention, there has been limited information regarding her health and conditions of imprisonment. The lack of transparent information about...political prisoners in Iran remains...widespread concern," Hengaw, a Norway-based human rights organization said.