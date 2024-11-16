Summarize Simplifying... In short President-elect Trump has promised to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict swiftly, a move that has sparked both hope and concern.

Meanwhile, Russia seems open to Trump's proposals, hinting at a possible shift in the negotiation direction.

Zelenskyy says Russia-Ukraine war could end 'sooner' under Trump administration

What's the story Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hopeful the ongoing conflict with Russia will end sooner under United States President-elect Donald Trump. Speaking to Ukraine's Suspilne broadcaster, Zelenskyy said, "The war will end, but there is no exact date. Of course, with the policy of this team...the war will end sooner." He also spoke of a "constructive exchange" during a phone conversation with Trump after his election victory.

Policy position

Trump's campaign and post-election stance on Ukraine conflict

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has criticized the massive financial aid given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion started in February 2022. He has vowed to end the conflict "in 24 hours," though he hasn't elaborated on how he would do that. After his election victory, Trump said from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, "We're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop."

Diplomatic dialogue

German Chancellor Scholz shares insights on Trump's Ukraine stance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also weighed in on Trump's position on the Ukraine conflict after speaking to the US President-elect over the phone. Scholz said their conversation was "a very detailed and good conversation" about Ukraine's situation. He said Trump gave "no indication" of wanting to make a deal without Ukraine, hinting at a more nuanced position than we often assume.

Conflict resolution

Ukraine's concerns and Russia's response to Trump's proposals

Despite these assurances, Ukraine fears that US support may shift under Trump. Fears of being pressured into territorial concessions to Russia have also been expressed. However, an unnamed Russian official has said that they would be willing to consider Trump's proposals for ending the conflict, possibly signaling a new direction in negotiations.