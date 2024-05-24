Next Article

Heat dome causes extreme temperatures in America

By Chanshimla Varah 02:39 pm May 24, 202402:39 pm

What's the story A heat dome is causing extreme heat across Mexico, Central America, and parts of the US South, to the extent that howler monkeys in Mexico are dropping dead from trees. A heat dome is a weather phenomenon that occurs when hot ocean air is trapped in the atmosphere, as if by a lid or cap. This high-pressure system, centered over the southern Gulf of Mexico and northern Central America, has blocked cloud formation, resulting in extensive sunshine and soaring temperatures.

Power struggles

Heat dome's impact on US South and energy grids

The high temperatures have strained energy grids, especially in Texas where thousands remain without power following last week's thunderstorms. On May 19, Miami International Airport recorded a daily high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 degrees Celsius), surpassing the usual temperatures for this time of year. The extreme heat event has raised concerns about ocean water temperatures and their potential impact on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Climate concerns

Heat dome raises concerns for upcoming hurricane season

Andrew Kruczkiewicz, a senior researcher at the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University, explained that the region is transitioning from an El Niño pattern to a La Niña pattern which increases tropical cyclone activity. Kruczkiewicz added that extreme heat contributes to this risk as these storms are fueled by warm ocean temperatures. On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there is an 85% likelihood that the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1, would have above-average storm activity.

Fatal heat

Mexico's heat wave linked to over two dozen deaths

In Mexico, the brutal heat wave has been linked to more than two dozen deaths since March, with more expected in the coming days. Mónica Eréndira Jiménez from the Mexican Weather Service warned that this current heat wave will be one of 2024's longest and most worrisome as it affects most of the country. Jiménez stated that in May alone, over 46 locations reported record temperatures.

Environmental crisis

Heatwave's devastating impact on wildlife and water supply

The extreme heat has had devastating impacts on wildlife, with over 130 howler monkey deaths reported in southeast jungles and higher bird mortality in northern regions. The high-pressure area is also causing abnormally warm temperatures in other nations including Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, and Haiti. Meanwhile, India is grappling with a blistering heatwave across large parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh.