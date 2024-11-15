Downing Street apologizes for serving meat, alcohol at Diwali celebration
The United Kingdom Prime Minister's office has apologized after facing backlash for the menu at its annual Diwali celebration. The October 29 event featured meat and alcohol—items that many practicing Hindus refrain from. The departure from previous celebrations that were vegetarian and alcohol-free sparked complaints from the British Hindu community.
Community leaders express disappointment over menu choices
Conservative MP Shivani Raja expressed her discontent over the incident, saying it showed "a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear." The attendees who objected were told by catering staff that these items had been specifically requested. This year's event was Labour's first Diwali reception since coming to power four months ago and was attended by community leaders, Labour MPs, councilors, and armed forces personnel.
Prime Minister's office acknowledges mistake, assures no repetition
Responding to the controversy, a spokesperson from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office admitted the oversight in organizing the event. "We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologize to the community and assure them it will not happen again," the spokesperson said. They also emphasized Starmer's tribute to the contributions of British Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities during his address at the event.
MP Raja offers to guide future Diwali celebrations
Raja, who represents Leicester East, has volunteered to steer future celebrations to ensure they are in accordance with Hindu customs. She said she was saddened that this year's festivities were marred by negativity due to the oversight. In a letter to Starmer, Raja wrote, "I feel this speaks poorly against the organization of this year's event - with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear."