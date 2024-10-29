Summarize Simplifying... In short The Uttar Pradesh government plans a grand Deepotsav, aiming to set a world record by lighting up to 28 lakh eco-friendly lamps along the Saryu River and at the Ram temple.

The temple complex will feature special decorations and remain open for visitors until midnight from October 29 to November 1.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated 51,000 youths who received government job appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela, praising Haryana's efforts in providing jobs without any expenditure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple was inaugurated in January 2024

'After 500 years...': PM Modi highlights Ram Mandir on Dhanteras

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:09 pm Oct 29, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this year's Diwali "special" with its importance in Ayodhya. For the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate Diwali in the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The temple was inaugurated in January 2024 after a Supreme Court ruling in 2019 gave the disputed land for its construction. This landmark event is the first Diwali celebration at the temple.

Festive preparations

Uttar Pradesh government plans grand Deepotsav

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning a grand Deepotsav, hoping to set a world record by lighting 25 to 28 lakh lamps along the Saryu River. Special eco-friendly lamps will light the Ram temple, so that soot and stains don't mar its structure. The government is also stressing on environmental protection, using wax lamps to reduce carbon emissions.

Eco-conscious celebrations

Temple complex to feature special decorations

The temple complex will have special floral decorations and is divided into sections for specific responsibilities. A retired IG from Bihar, Ashu Shukla, looks after lighting and decorations. The temple trust hopes to make Ayodhya a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness this festival. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' from October 29 to November 1 till midnight. Visitors can enter through Gate No 4B to see the grand decorations.

Employment achievements

PM Modi extends Dhanteras greetings, lauds employment efforts

PM Modi also greeted on Dhanteras and congratulated youth getting government job appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela. He noted appointment letters were given to 51,000 youth across India and lauded Haryana's work in giving jobs without expenditure or slips. "Our government has a special identity in Haryana. The government there does provide jobs, but it does so without any expenditure and any slip," he said.