Shinde Sena MLA missing after being denied assembly poll ticket
Shrinivas Vanga, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has reportedly gone missing after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. His disappearance came on the heels of an announcement that former MP Rajendra Gavit would be contesting from Palghar constituency instead. Vanga's family has expressed concern as his phones have been switched off for over 15 hours.
Vanga's recent political regrets and blame
Notably, Vanga had recently expressed regret over leaving the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena during its 2022 split. He had publicly blamed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for not protecting loyal party members. Initially, there were speculations that Vanga would be the Shinde Sena candidate for Palghar but an understanding with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw Gavit getting the ticket after returning to Shinde Sena from BJP.
BJP nominates Hemant Savara for Palghar seat
The BJP has fielded Hemant Savara from the Palghar seat in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The elections will be held on November 20, with results due on November 23. The timeline comes just ahead of the current Assembly's term ending on November 26.