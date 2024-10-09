Summarize Simplifying... In short After the BJP's third consecutive win in Haryana, securing 48 out of 90 seats, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI), sparking criticism from BJP.

Congress, which won only 37 seats, alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a claim dismissed by the ECI as baseless.

Neither Gandhi nor his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have publicly addressed the party's defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala slammed Rahul Gandhi

'Immature...': BJP slams Rahul for questioning ECI after Haryana loss

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:15 pm Oct 09, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Election Commission of India after his party's defeat in the Haryana assembly elections. Accusing Gandhi of questioning the integrity of the ECI and the electoral process, the BJP's leader Shehzad Poonawala said it was Gandhi's inability to accept defeat that led him to make such remarks. "Rahul...is an entitled dynast...an immature leader who does not have any grace especially when he loses," Poonawala said.

Accusations

Poonawala accuses Gandhi of prioritizing family over nation

Poonawala further accused Gandhi of putting his family's interests over that of the nation. He compared this to other Congress leaders' graceful acceptance of defeat and wondered if Gandhi was overruling their decisions. The BJP leader's comments came after Gandhi said his party was analyzing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and would inform the ECI about complaints received from various constituencies.

Silence

Congress leaders silent on Haryana defeat

Neither Gandhi nor his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have spoken about the party's defeat in Haryana. Instead, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to the unexpected results saying the party was assessing public opinion and would give a detailed response after thorough investigation. The BJP won a third consecutive term in Haryana by winning 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress won only 37 seats.

Allegations

Congress alleges manipulation of EVMs in Haryana

The Congress's allegations of electoral misconduct emerged after the BJP crossed their tally in the initial trends for Haryana Assembly election results. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that up-to-date trends were not being uploaded on time and accused the manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, these charges were dismissed by the ECI as baseless.