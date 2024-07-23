In short Simplifying... In short Long-duration space missions, like those to Mars, face a significant challenge: medication expiry.

Research shows that up to 98% of medicines could expire before the mission ends, potentially reducing their effectiveness due to the harsh space environment.

This issue extends to other critical supplies like food, highlighting the need for solutions such as extending medication shelf-life or accepting the risks of using expired drugs.

Medicines expire: How to keep astronauts healthy on decades-long missions

What's the story A study found that over half of the medications currently in use on the International Space Station (ISS), would not be enough for a three-year manned mission to Mars. Staples including antibiotics, pain relievers, sleeping aids, and allergy medicines, would expire before the astronauts' return to Earth. The research, published in NPJ Microgravity, warns of possible reliance on ineffective or even harmful drugs.

Drug stability

Space environment may impact potency

The study further emphasizes that expired medications can lose their potency by varying degrees. The actual stability and effectiveness of these drugs in space, as compared to Earth, is largely unknown. Factors like the harsh space environment and radiation could possibly reduce the effectiveness of medications. "Space exploration agencies will need to plan on expired medications being less effective," said Daniel Buckland, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, and an aerospace medicine researcher.

Challenges

Why are scientists worried?

Study co-author, Thomas E. Diaz of Johns Hopkins Hospital, said that expired medications could pose a significant challenge, as space agencies plan for long-duration missions to Mars and beyond. Diaz obtained information about the space station formulary via a Freedom of Information Act request, assuming NASA would use similar medications for a Mars mission. The researchers discovered that 54 of the 91 medications had a shelf-life of 36 months or less using an international drug expiration dates database.

Expiry estimates

Medications likely to expire before return

The study estimates that around 60% of these medications would expire before a Mars mission concludes under optimistic assumptions. However, under more conservative estimates, this figure jumps to a staggering 98%. The research did not assume accelerated degradation but focused on the inability to resupply a Mars mission with newer medicines. "Those responsible for the health of space flight crews will have to find ways to extend the expiration of medications," Diaz stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Supply issues

Resupply challenges extend beyond medications

The inability to resupply Mars missions will not only affect medicines, but also other critical supplies like food. Increasing the number of medications brought on board could help compensate for the diminished efficacy of expired meds. "Those responsible for health of spaceflight crews will have to find ways to extend the expiration of medications to complete a Mars mission duration of three years, select medications with longer shelf-lives, or accept the elevated risk associated with administering expired medication," Diaz said.