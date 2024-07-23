In short Simplifying... In short Slack's new iPhone widgets are bringing the workplace to your homescreen.

Slack's new iPhone widgets bring workplace to your homescreen

By Mudit Dube 04:08 pm Jul 23, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Slack, the widely-used communication platform, has launched four new widgets for its iOS mobile app. Three of these widgets are designed to be added to the iPhone's homescreen, while the fourth is intended for the lockscreen. This update allows users to access Slack immediately after unlocking their device, enhancing work accessibility.

Catch up

Slack's 'Catch Up' widget enhances overview of unread messages

Among the new widgets, 'Catch Up' is designed to provide a quick overview of unread messages and mentions without needing to open the app. This feature offers more detail than the Slack app icon's badge. By tapping on it, users are directed straight to that section of the Slack app, allowing them to swiftly navigate through missed conversations.

Status update

Slack's new widgets simplify status updates

In addition to 'Catch Up,' Slack has introduced two other widgets aimed at simplifying status updates. The smaller 'Status' widget, when tapped, directs users straight to that section of the Slack iOS app. A larger version of this widget offers similar functionality but also includes three preselected status options: a one-hour "Focus" status, a "Lunch" status, and a half-hour "Take a break" status. However, these preselected options are not customizable at this stage.