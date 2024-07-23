Slack's new iPhone widgets bring workplace to your homescreen
Slack, the widely-used communication platform, has launched four new widgets for its iOS mobile app. Three of these widgets are designed to be added to the iPhone's homescreen, while the fourth is intended for the lockscreen. This update allows users to access Slack immediately after unlocking their device, enhancing work accessibility.
Slack's 'Catch Up' widget enhances overview of unread messages
Among the new widgets, 'Catch Up' is designed to provide a quick overview of unread messages and mentions without needing to open the app. This feature offers more detail than the Slack app icon's badge. By tapping on it, users are directed straight to that section of the Slack app, allowing them to swiftly navigate through missed conversations.
Slack's new widgets simplify status updates
In addition to 'Catch Up,' Slack has introduced two other widgets aimed at simplifying status updates. The smaller 'Status' widget, when tapped, directs users straight to that section of the Slack iOS app. A larger version of this widget offers similar functionality but also includes three preselected status options: a one-hour "Focus" status, a "Lunch" status, and a half-hour "Take a break" status. However, these preselected options are not customizable at this stage.