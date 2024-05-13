Next Article

Prolonged smartphone use may cause health issues

'iPhone finger': Is prolonged smartphone usage altering pinky finger's shape?

By Akash Pandey 12:16 pm May 13, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Smartphone users have recently reported visible changes in their pinky fingers, a phenomenon now referred to as 'iPhone finger.' This term was popularized during a March segment of The TJ Show, shared on TikTok. The host explained that the weight of the phone often rests on the pinky finger during usage, potentially causing a visible indentation and altering the appearance of the finger. The TikTok video discussing this issue has garnered over six million views and sparked numerous comments.

User responses

Public reactions and questions surrounding 'iPhone finger'

The term 'iPhone finger' has elicited a variety of responses from the public. Some viewers found humor in the term, with one user joking about having a "Samsung finger." Others questioned the term's validity, citing pre-existing finger indents or using other smartphone brands. One user asked, "Why iPhone finger and not just phone finger?" indicating skepticism about the phenomenon being exclusive to iPhone users.

Information

Some users share their counterarguments

Others countered the theory, with one commenter stating "Both my pinkies had a bend in them well before iPhones." Another user reiterated the sentiment, commenting: "This is junk science, every one of my fingers has an 'indent' in the same spot."

Medical insight

Expert opinion on 'iPhone finger'

Notably, occupational therapist Andrew Bracken acknowledged the existence of finger indents caused by smartphone usage but clarified that 'iPhone finger' is not an official medical diagnosis. "You're using your pinky to stabilize and support your smartphone, and you literally indent the side of your pinky from holding your phone," Bracken explained. Despite this, he warned against potential health consequences of prolonged smartphone use such as cubital tunnel syndrome and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Health risks

Potential health risks and recommendations

Bracken also stated that users could develop numbness in their pinky finger and along the side of their hand due to the angle of their wrist and elbow when using their phones. He emphasized the importance of addressing issues arising from excessive smartphone use and underscored the need for moderation and ergonomic awareness. If not addressed, these can lead to serious consequences.

Medical clarification

Finger conditions unrelated to smartphone use

Separately, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Peter Evans warned that it was "also possible that people who think they have smartphone pinky could have an underlying condition." He added, "Constant cellphone use can cause a range of joint problems. While some claims of injury might be overstated, others are real and involve serious, long-term damage." Dr. Evans clarified that conditions like clinodactyly and Dupuytren's contracture usually affect the fingers; however, they have no relation to smartphone use.