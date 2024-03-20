Next Article

Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in 9 different sizes

Samsung Galaxy Ring will help you plan your meals

By Pradnesh Naik 04:49 pm Mar 20, 202404:49 pm

What's the story Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring, first showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2024, is set to revolutionize meal planning. This innovative feature is the result of a partnership between Samsung's Mobile eXperience (MX) team and their Home Appliance division. The aim is to integrate Samsung Food with the Galaxy Ring, allowing the wearable to suggest meals and dietary plans based on user activity.

Diet suggestions

Recommendations will be based on calorie intake and BMI

The Galaxy Ring will track user activity throughout the day. Subsequently, Samsung Food, in conjunction with a smart Samsung fridge equipped with AI capabilities, will offer diet suggestions. These recommendations will be tailored based on factors such as calorie intake and body mass index (BMI). In a high-tech home environment where the Samsung oven is also connected, it can automatically adjust cooking temperature and duration.

Launch timeline

Release date and production details of the smart ring unveiled

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring is slated for July, coinciding with the release of the new-age Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, sales won't commence until August. Reports indicate that Samsung intends to manufacture an initial batch of 400,000 units of these smart rings, with the potential for ramping up production depending on market demand.

Compatibility

Compatibility of Galaxy Ring with Android smartphones and smartwatches

The forthcoming Galaxy Ring will be compatible with Android smartphones and can also sync with a Galaxy smartwatch. The wearable is expected to be available in nine different sizes, catering to a diverse user base. Samsung has also announced that buyers will have the choice to select from three different material and color options, further adding to its allure.