Next Article

Gaming Hub for mobile aims to captivate a wider gaming audience

Samsung's 'Game Launcher' app now known as 'Gaming Hub'

By Akash Pandey 05:41 pm Mar 22, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Samsung has announced a new name for its "Game Launcher" app, now christened as "Gaming Hub." This rebranding aligns the app's identity on Samsung phones with the pre-existing "Gaming Hub" on its smart displays, including smart TVs and projectors. Despite the fresh moniker, the app's functionality remains intact, with only a different shortcut used for its activation.

About the app

Gaming Hub's features and functionality

Launched in 2022, the Gaming Hub provides users with the convenience of connecting a wireless controller to their display and accessing popular game streaming services. One such service is Samsung's proprietary "Instant Plays," which allows users to dive into games without the need for downloads or installations. Users can simply press play and commence gaming instantly. The app's functionality remains consistent despite the rebranding.

What's more?

Instant Plays feature restricted to US and Canada

According to Samsung's press release, the Instant Plays feature is also incorporated into the mobile version of Gaming Hub. However, this feature, which has been under beta testing since 2022, is currently exclusive to users in the United States and Canada. Despite its limited reach, Instant Plays continues to deliver a frictionless gaming experience without requiring game downloads or installations.

Insights

Samsung extends support for game developers

Samsung's press release also underscores features that are advantageous for game developers. The company's cloud platform accommodates Android native APKs, offers a cloud-based attribution solution in collaboration with major mobile measurement partner (MMP) providers, and supports existing in-game revenue models. These features are crafted to integrate effortlessly with game publishers' existing workflows, ensuring a smooth transition and operation for developers.