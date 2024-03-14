Next Article

US House passes bill forcing sale of TikTok or ban

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:28 am Mar 14, 2024

What's the story In a significant move, the US House of Representatives has passed a bill that could disrupt TikTok's operations in the United States. The proposed law, which received 352 votes in favor and 65 against, mandates TikTok to divest from its parent company ByteDance or face a ban. The legislation poses a considerable challenge for the globally popular video-sharing app amid concerns over its Chinese ownership and potential influence from Beijing.

Looming uncertainty

Bill's fate uncertain in Senate amid apprehensions

The future of the bill remains uncertain in the Senate, where some key figures have expressed reservations about taking such a drastic step against an app with 170 million US users. The White House has indicated that President Joe Biden will grant Presidential approval to the 'Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act'. Upon Biden's approval, the bill will become a law.

What Next?

TikTok surprised by Washington's resurgent campaign

The renewed campaign against TikTok has hit the Chinese company as a rude surprise, according to the Wall Street Journal. TikTok executives were reportedly reassured when Biden's account featured on the app last month as part of his re-election campaign. Now, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has arrived in Washington DC to garner support and prevent the bill from becoming law.

China's reaction

China warns US of repercussions over TikTok bill

China has warned that the US's move against TikTok will "inevitably come back to bite the United States." Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action as 'bullying behavior,' despite no evidence found by the US that TikTok threatens national security. This move by Washington has been seen as an act of suppression against TikTok, causing tension between the two global powers.

Trump opposes Bill

Trump's unexpected stance on TikTok ban

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has voiced his opposition to the ban. He believes the ban would strengthen social media giant Meta, which he referred to as an "enemy of the people." This marks a shift from his previous stance when he attempted to take control of TikTok from ByteDance during his presidency. However, the move was blocked by US courts at the time.

Past attempts

Previous attempts to ban TikTok were unsuccessful

Previous attempts to ban TikTok in the United States have been unsuccessful. A bill that was proposed a year ago failed to gain traction, primarily due to concerns over free speech. Also, a state law passed in Montana that sought to ban TikTok was suspended by a federal court on suspicion of violating constitutional free speech rights. Despite these setbacks, the current legislation has brought the issue back into focus.

TikTok's explanations

TikTok denies ties to Chinese government

TikTok has consistently denied any connections to the Chinese government. The company asserts that it has restructured its operations so that the data of US users remains within the country. This move is part of TikTok's efforts to alleviate concerns about potential foreign interference and data privacy. These issues have been central to the ongoing debate about its operations in the United States.

Acquisition bid

Former head of gaming giant vying for TikTok's takeover

On March 11, it was reported that Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of gaming giant Activision Blizzard is interested in buying TikTok. As per The Wall Street Journal, Kotick has also discussed the acquisition bid with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Kotick has held talks with ByteDance head Zhang Yiming and informed him about his intent to buy TikTok. Meanwhile, TikTok has asked American users to exhibit support and persuade the government to rollback the legislation.