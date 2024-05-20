Next Article

An additional passkey feature has been introduced

WhatsApp rolls out new chat filtering feature for iOS

What's the story WhatsApp has introduced a new stable update, version 24.10.74, for iOS users available on the App Store. The key feature of this update is the chat filtering option designed to enhance chat organization. According to the official changelog, this feature permits users to swiftly identify and access specific types of chats, based on their preferences. Initially tested with a select group, it is now accessible to a broader audience.

Additional enhancements accompany chat filtering feature

The update also brings other improvements to WhatsApp for iOS, as stated in the official changelog. These enhancements include audio support for display sharing during video calls, and a redesigned interface with updated icons and illustrations. An additional passkey feature has been introduced as a new access method. Filters have also been included at the top of chats to quickly filter conversations, unread messages, and group chats, aiming to improve user convenience.

Future updates

Update recommendations

Users who have not yet received these features can expect them in the weeks to come, as indicated in the official changelog. To stay abreast of these changes, users are advised to regularly update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app. Particularly for enjoying the new chat filtering feature, iOS users are urged to install this latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store.