In a symbolic jab at President Biden and Vice President Harris, Trump rode in a garbage truck, a move that sparked political discourse.

This comes after Biden's controversial comment about Trump supporters being "garbage," which he later clarified was aimed at the rhetoric, not the supporters themselves.

Trump distanced himself from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico, but did not denounce them. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump hops into garbage truck

Trump rides in garbage truck 'in honor of Kamala, Biden'

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump made a sensational appearance in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday by hopping into a garbage truck bearing his campaign insignia. This was in response to current President Joe Biden's recent remarks, in which he appeared to call Trump's supporters "garbage." "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said from the truck.

Biden's comment sparks controversy

The controversy over the "garbage" comment started when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico during a Trump rally, calling it a "floating island of garbage." In response, Biden said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," which drew backlash from Republicans who likened it to Hillary Clinton's 2016 "deplorables" remark. The White House later clarified that Biden was referring to the rhetoric at the rally as "garbage," not the supporters themselves.

Trump's symbolic gesture fuels political discourse

Seizing the opportunity to take a dig at Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump used the garbage truck as a symbol. Photos of Trump in the truck were widely shared by his campaign staff. Trump has distanced himself from Hinchcliffe's comments but did not denounce them. He said, "I don't know anything about the comedian. I don't know who he is. I've never seen him." A spokesperson for Trump clarified that Hinchcliffe's joke did not reflect Trump's views.