Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic fire at a hospital in Jhansi resulted in the death of 10 newborns, with 16 more critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged financial aid for the affected families, while an investigation into the incident is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured that every possible effort is being made for relief and rescue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fire broke out on Friday night

10 newborns killed in Jhansi hospital fire; 16 critically injured

By Chanshimla Varah 09:30 am Nov 16, 202409:30 am

What's the story A massive fire broke out at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night, killing 10 newborns. The fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at around 10:45pm, reportedly due to a short circuit inside an oxygen concentrator. At the time of the incident, 54 infants were admitted to the NICU, which has a capacity of only 18 beds.

Aid and accountability

Government announces aid, opposition demands accountability

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that 16 children are critically injured and undergoing treatment at local hospitals. Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, stated that the hospital's fire safety audit was conducted in February, followed by a mock fire drill in June. "On how and why it happened, we can say something about it once the probe report comes," Pathak added.

Investigation and condolences

Investigation underway, national leaders express condolences

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced ₹5 lakh financial aid for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the hospital administration for alleged negligence and demanded accountability. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered an immediate probe and asked senior officials to carry out rescue operations on a war footing. He ordered a report within 12 hours from the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Jhansi.

PM's assurance

PM Modi assures every possible effort for relief, rescue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, calling the incident "heartbreaking" and assured every possible effort is being made for relief and rescue. "My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss," he said.