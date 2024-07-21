In short Simplifying... In short Parents are upset as essential features of the Snoo smart bassinet, like sleep tracking and weaning mode, are now behind a paywall.

Smart bassinet's extra fee for essential features sparks parent outrage

By Akash Pandey 11:56 am Jul 21, 202411:56 am

What's the story The highly-rated Snoo smart bassinet, retailing at $1,695 in the US, has recently implemented a $19.99 monthly premium subscription, to access some of its most popular features. This change, which came into effect last week, has sparked significant backlash from Snoo owners, who are now required to pay additional fees for previously free features. The subscription announcement last month led to a wave of complaints on the Snoo subreddit, with one user labeling the move as "disgusting" and exploitative.

User reactions

Customers express discontent over new subscription

An Australian Snoo owner, voiced her shock at seeing existing features, previously advertised as part of the Snoo package, now placed behind a paywall. She compared the situation to "a mechanic intentionally breaking your car just so they can sell you the repair." The sentiment echoes the frustration felt by many users who feel exploited after already investing a substantial amount in purchasing the smart bassinet.

Feature changes

Snoo's key features affected by the move

The Snoo, which is designed to connect to Wi-Fi via the Happiest Baby app, allows parents to control various settings and access features like sleep tracking and a "weaning mode" that aids in transitioning the baby to a larger bed. However, as of July 15, many of these features have been placed behind the premium subscription paywall. This change could potentially deter potential buyers from purchasing directly from Happiest Baby — the bassinet maker — or an authorized partner.

CEO response

CEO defends the new model

Happiest Baby CEO Harvey Karp told The Verge that purchasing a Snoo from Happiest Baby or an authorized partner after July 15, 2024, includes a Premium subscription for one baby for nine months. Renting a Snoo, which costs $159 every month, also grants access to Premium facilities for the duration of the rental, plus one extra month. Karp stated the subscription allows the company to provide equal care — from tech support to sleep consultations — to all Snoo users.