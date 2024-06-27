US: Nationwide recall of ice cream products amid listeria scare
"Totally Cool," a major ice cream producer in the United States, has initiated a nationwide recall of its products due to potential listeria contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release reveals that over 60 ice cream products from several leading brands have been recalled. Listeria infects approximately 1,600 Americans annually and has a high mortality rate of 20-30%.
Listeria 3rd leading cause of death from foodborne illness
Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the US, claiming approximately 260 lives annually. The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, described by Dr Gieraltowski of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "a hardy germ," can survive and grow even in refrigerated conditions. It can contaminate various foods including raw milk, cheese, ice cream, fruits and vegetables.
Extensive product recall amid listeria fears
The recall by "Totally Cool" affects around 13 brands and as many as 67 products, including ice cream cones, cakes, sandwiches, and sorbets. The FDA has urged consumers to return the affected products for a refund. Production and distribution of these items have been halted by the firm pending further investigation.
Symptoms and high-risk groups of listeriosis
Listeriosis symptoms can vary, with early signs resembling flu-like symptoms. Severe forms of the infection may lead to headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies the elderly above 65, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases or compromised immune systems as most at risk.
Preventive measures against Listeria contamination
The WHO states that "Listeriosis is a serious but preventable and treatable disease." It recommends washing raw produce and cooking meat to USDA-recommended temperatures. The CDC advises consuming leftovers within three to four days, keeping refrigerators at 5 degrees Celsius or lower, and avoiding high-risk foods such as deli meats, ready-to-eat meat products, soft cheeses, cold-smoked fish, raw milk, melons, and sprouts.