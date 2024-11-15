Summarize Simplifying... In short Anmol, a buffalo valued at ₹23 crore, has a unique diet including 20 eggs, 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, and more daily, keeping it robust for exhibitions and breeding.

Its grooming routine involves two baths and an almond-mustard oil massage, but its real worth lies in its breeding potential, with its semen in high demand, earning owner Gill a monthly income of ₹4-5 lakh.

Despite lucrative offers, Gill considers Anmol a family member and has no plans to sell.

Anmol, the 1,500 kg buffalo from Haryana whose diet includes 20 eggs a day

Meet Anmol, ₹23cr buffalo that eats 20 eggs a day

By Snehil Singh 07:36 pm Nov 15, 202407:36 pm

What's the story Anmol, a buffalo from Haryana, has been stealing the show at agricultural fairs across India with its gigantic size and a whopping price tag of ₹23 crore. The 1,500 kg buffalo has been a star attraction at events like Pushkar Mela and All-India Farmers's Fair in Meerut. Anmol's owner, Gill, spends nearly ₹1,500 on its diet every day, which includes an assortment of food items like almonds, bananas, pomegranates, milk, and even eggs.

Expensive upkeep

Anmol's luxurious lifestyle and high maintenance costs

Anmol's diet is not just expensive but also varied, comprising 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, four kilograms of pomegranates, five kilograms of milk, and also including 20 eggs every day. Apart from the above-mentioned items, the buffalo also consumes oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans, and corn. This special diet keeps Anmol healthy and strong for exhibitions and breeding purposes.

Care regimen

Anmol's grooming routine and breeding potential

Moreover, Anmol also receives daily grooming, including two baths and a special almond and mustard oil massage to keep its coat glossy. While the buffalo's size and diet contribute to its value, it is Anmol's contribution to cattle breeding that really makes it worth so much more. Its semen is collected twice weekly, and there is high demand for it among breeders, with each extraction costing ₹250.

Breeding revenue

Anmol's semen sales generate substantial income

The income from Anmol's semen sales provides Gill with a hefty monthly income of ₹4-5 lakh. This helps him cover the huge costs of maintaining the buffalo. Although Gill has received several lucrative offers to sell the buffalo at its ₹23 crore valuation, Gill thinks of Anmol as a family member and has no plans of parting with it.