Despite an alliance, the BSP suffered due to lack of support from the Jat community, resulting in a vote share of just 1.82%.

BSP chief Mayawati blamed Haryana's Jat community for party's loss

BSP to contest elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi: Mayawati

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:05 pm Oct 09, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Bahujan Samaj Pmarty (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Delhi. The announcement comes after the party's dismal performance in the Haryana elections. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister blamed the poor performance on a "casteist" mentality within the Jat community.

Election aftermath

Mayawati blames 'casteist' mentality for Haryana election loss

"The BSP and the INLD fought the Haryana assembly general election in alliance. But today's result shows that the casteist people of the Jat community did not vote for the BSP due to which the party candidates lost on some seats by a small margin of votes, although the BSP's entire vote was transferred," Mayawati said in a post on X.

Election results

Haryana election results: BJP secures record victory

In the Haryana Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a record third consecutive victory by winning 48 seats. The Congress came second with 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), BSP's ally in these polls, could only manage to win two seats. According to Election Commission of India data, the BSP got a vote share of 1.82%, and its ally INLD got 4.14%.