The order comes amid reports of a sudden spike in illegal immigration

Delhi LG directs crackdown on illegal immigrants and encroachments

By Chanshimla Varah 06:58 pm Nov 15, 202406:58 pm

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the city's police commissioner to initiate a month-long special drive. The drive seeks to identify and take action against illegal immigrants in Delhi, in coordination with central agencies. The order comes amid reports of a sudden spike in illegal immigration and ahead of the assembly elections due in February next year.

Political accusations

Civic bodies alerted, BJP accuses AAP of supporting illegal immigrants

Saxena has also sounded the alarm for civic bodies, such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The chief secretary of Delhi has been asked to keep a lookout for illegal immigrants trying to obtain fake citizenship and election identity cards. This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of patronizing Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.

Vigilance urged

Extra vigilance urged in verifying identity document applications

"Election Identity Card, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them the most powerful right of democracy ie. Right to Vote in our country. Giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian Citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to National security," Saxena said. All government authorities shall also ensure that no unlawful occupancy of public sites occurs anywhere in the city, as mandated by the Supreme Court of India, he added.