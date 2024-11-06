Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi High Court has denied permission for Chhath Puja celebrations at the polluted Yamuna river bank, citing health risks.

The government has instead designated 1,000 alternative sites for the festival.

Devotees, disappointed by the river's condition, have called for action to clean up the Yamuna, which is currently covered in toxic foam from untreated sewage and industrial waste. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The court cited health risks posed by the polluted river

'Harmful...': Delhi HC refuses Chhath Puja at Yamuna river bank

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:15 pm Nov 06, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The Delhi High Court has refused permission for Chhath Puja rituals at the Yamuna river bank in Geeta Colony, citing severe pollution. The court, headed by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, highlighted the health risks posed by the polluted river. "It will be very harmful to you," the bench warned, stressing that immersing in such dirty water could lead to health problems.

Alternative arrangements

Delhi government supports court's decision, offers alternatives

The Delhi government's counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi echoed the court's concerns over the high pollution levels in the Yamuna. He informed if devotees are allowed to perform Chhath Puja on the riverbed, they are likely to fall sick. To ensure religious sentiments aren't hurt and public health is also taken care of, he said 1,000 alternative sites have been designated for Chhath Puja across Delhi.

Public reaction

Devotees express disappointment over Yamuna's condition

The Purvanchali community, a major demographic in Delhi, usually congregates at the Yamuna for Chhath Puja. But this year's pollution has alarmed both environmentalists and devotees. Devotees like Kiran were disappointed over the river's condition during such a revered festival. "I love the Yamuna River... but the condition of the river is very bad," she said. Another devotee Ram Dulari urged government action to clean up the river.

Health concerns

Toxic foam on Yamuna poses health risks

On the first day of Chhath Puja, several devotees took a ritual bath in the Yamuna River, immersing themselves in the toxic foam that blanketed its surface. The foam, which is formed by untreated sewage and industrial waste dumped into the river, poses health risks like skin irritations from harmful chemicals and pollutants. Environmental experts warn this contamination endangers public health and the ecosystem.