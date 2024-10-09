Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has secured a historic third consecutive term in the Haryana elections, winning 48 out of 90 seats, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini likely to serve a second term.

The victory is attributed to PM Modi's policies, despite allegations of irregularities by the Congress.

Additionally, two independent MLAs and India's richest woman, Savitri Jindal, a former Congress minister, are set to join the BJP. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The announcement was made at Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

2 independent MLAs join BJP after Haryana election results

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:48 pm Oct 09, 202403:48 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana got a major boost with two Independent MLAs—Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon—joining the party. The announcement was made at Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, in the presence of state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli. Kadyan, a former BJP member who won from Ganaur as an Independent, and Joon, who defeated his BJP rival in Bahadurgarh, have now officially joined the party.

Potential alliance

Savitri Jindal likely to extend support to BJP

India's richest woman and former Congress minister Savitri Jindal is also likely to back the BJP. Jindal had joined the party in March but contested as an Independent after not being given a ticket. She won from Hisar, a seat she had won in 2005 and 2009. State BJP chief Badoli confirmed that talks are on with Jindal about her return to the party fold.

Election victory

BJP secures historic 3rd consecutive term in Haryana

In a surprise, the BJP won the Haryana elections, returning to power for a record third consecutive term. The party won 48 seats, easily crossing the halfway mark in the 90-member assembly. The victory has been credited to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's leadership, who will likely serve a second term.

Post-election developments

Congress alleges irregularities, BJP credits Modi's policies

Notably, the Congress, which came second in the race, has refused to accept the results and alleged several irregularities in the counting process. Meanwhile, Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi after the election results. He lauded PM Modi's policies for the party's success and dismissed Congress's claims of electronic voting machine manipulation as a fabrication.