The armed miscreants reportedly threatened to kill the cops

Manipur: Police forced to retreat by armed Kuki poppy farmers

What's the story A Manipur Police team tasked with eradicating illegal opium cultivation in Kangpokpi district was forced to retreat after it was stopped by"80-90 armed miscreants," according to an FIR cited by NDTV. The team of around 25 personnel—including Liangmai Naga tribe volunteers and five drivers—carried only three assault rifle as the task of destroying poppy farms requires physical effort and makes it difficult to manage agricultural tools while holding AK-style weapons, the report stated.

'Prioritized the safety of joint team'

The FIR states the miscreants tried to snatch their weapons and even threatened to kill them, forcing the team to retreat. The FIR stated that the area was remote, and reinforcements would take considerable time to reach. Therefore, the decision was made to prioritize the safety of the joint team. According to the report, the incident took place on November 20, at approximately 11:30 am.

Operation to eliminate newly-established illegal opium poppy farms

Although not officially confirmed, there is speculation within Manipur's security circles about a large-scale operation by central forces to eliminate newly established illegal opium poppy farms. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in an earlier interview with NDTV, had said that authorities identified five villages in Kangpokpi involved in illegal opium poppy cultivation. He explained that security forces had been occupied with monitoring other sensitive regions amidst the state's ethnic tensions.

Significance of Kangpopki district

The CM assured that the illegal farms would be destroyed within a few days. The ongoing civil unrest is also linked to anti-poppy cultivation efforts. In their demand for a separate administration, Kuki groups often include Kangpokpi district in hand-drawn maps shared online. Kangpokpi is a stronghold of the Kuki National Front, led by ST Thangboi Kipgen, one of over 20 Kuki-Zo insurgent groups that signed the contentious Suspension of Operations agreement, which the Manipur government seeks to revoke.

Makhan Village Authority condemns police's action

Meitei civil society groups have alleged that Kuki insurgent groups are involved in the growing illegal poppy cultivation in areas they control. Meanwhile, the Makhan Village Authority condemned the police's handling of the situation, stating, "The Additional SP Kangpokpi...his team...running away from the hooligans was...complete mockery of their arms and uniform." They issued a four-day ultimatum to destroy poppy plants in Makhan Liangmai Naga land and arrest the "Kuki poppy cartel groups," warning of "democratic protests" if demands are unmet.