A Karnataka seer sparked controversy with his comments suggesting Muslims should be stripped of voting rights, citing Pakistan's treatment of non-Muslims.

Following backlash and a police complaint, he apologized, calling it a "slip of the tongue".

Following backlash and a police complaint, he apologized, calling it a "slip of the tongue".

Amidst this, the Lok Sabha extended the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill's term due to ongoing disputes over waqf property ownership in several states.

The seer made the remarks during a protest

Karnataka seer booked over 'no voting rights for Muslims's comments

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:45 pm Nov 29, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Karnataka's Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji has been booked after his controversial remarks about disenfranchising Muslims. He had made the comments during a protest held by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Bengaluru. The protest was against notices issued by Karnataka's Waqf Board, which declared several acres of farmers' land as waqf property.

Legal proceedings

Seer's comments spark controversy, legal action initiated

During his speech, Swamiji demanded a law to take away Muslims's voting rights, using Pakistan as an example where non-Muslims aren't allowed to vote. He said it would ensure peace. His comments were widely condemned as inflammatory and capable of disturbing communal harmony. After a social worker filed a complaint, an FIR was registered against him at Upparpet police station under Section 299 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Apology issued

Seer apologizes for remarks amid ongoing protests

Later, Swamiji apologized for his statements, calling them a "slip of the tongue" and admitted that Muslims are citizens of India with voting rights. His apology came amid protests over waqf properties in Karnataka. Farmers in Vijayapura district alleged their fields were wrongly declared waqf property. Even as CM Siddaramaiah intervened to revoke such notices, protests continued across the state.

Committee extension

Lok Sabha extends Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill's term

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha also passed a resolution to extend the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill's term till the end of the 2025 Budget Session as disputes over waqf property ownership continue in several states. JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal disclosed that disputes over Waqf property ownership exist in about six states. Considering the ongoing disputes, it was decided to extend the committee's term.