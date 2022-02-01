Business

Union Budget 2022: What gets costlier and what cheaper?

Union Budget 2022: What gets costlier and what cheaper?

Written by Sagar Feb 01, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

A list of items that will get more expensive and those that will become cheaper.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) presented her fourth annual budget in the Parliament. As part of her speech, she announced several significant changes to custom duty regime. This will effectively raise or reduce the prices of various essential commodities in the country. Here is a brief list of items that will get more expensive and those that will become cheaper.

Costlier Imported items to get costlier

Custom duty on all imported items has been hiked. As a result, some items that are expected to become more expensive include imitation jewelry, single or multiple loudspeakers, headphones and earphones, smart meters, solar cells, solar modules, X-ray machines, and parts of electronic toys. Further, the custom duty on umbrellas has been increased to 20%, which will lead to a rise in their prices.

Cheaper Mobile phone parts to become cheaper

Cut or polished diamonds and gemstones will soon become cheaper as custom duty on such products has been reduced to 5%. A simply sawn diamond would attract zero custom duty. Besides, parts of mobile phones are also expected to get cheaper as the government has decided to give duty concessions to makers of mobile phone chargers and certain other items.

Quote 'An encouraging step to promote local manufacturing'

"Revision of customs duties on components or sub-parts of consumer electronics items is a seemingly encouraging step to promote local manufacturing and increase local sourcing of components," said Mandeep Arora, the Managing Director at UBON.

Items Other items that become cheaper

Other items that are slated to become cheaper due to a reduction in custom duty include domestically-made wearables and electronic smart meters, clothes, and cocoa beans. Custom duty on chemicals like methanol, acetic acid, and heavy feedstocks for petroleum refining, has also been brought down. Meanwhile, custom duty exemption on agricultural tools and steel scrap will be extended, the FM announced in her speech.

Other details Sitharaman's fourth budget presentation

Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive annual budget on Tuesday, a day after the Budget Session of the Parliament kicked off. The budget focuses a great deal on infrastructure, education, and real estate. However, critics of the government and Opposition leaders said the it has little to address the burning issue of unemployment. Moreover, no tax concessions were announced for the salaried class.