The seminar will be held across Delhi schools

Delhi Police train teachers to handle hoax bomb threats

By Tanya Shrivastava 07:10 pm Dec 23, 202407:10 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police, along with the Education Department, has initiated a training program for teachers and school staff to deal with hoax bomb threats. The move comes after a spate of hoax bomb threats disrupted classes and created panic in several schools across Delhi in the last 10 days. The seminar will teach educators to stay calm, respond appropriately, and coordinate with authorities during bomb threats.

Program details

Training program part of Delhi LG's Samvaad initiative

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam explained the seminar's focus, saying, "This seminar was all about how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools." The training also included awareness sessions on cybercrimes. Around 247 teachers from government and private schools in the Trans Yamuna area attended this program.

Session highlights

Specialized sessions on bomb threat response, cyber hygiene

The initiative is part of the Delhi Lieutenant General's Samvaad program, which aims to sensitize educators on critical issues like bomb threats, cyber hygiene (CyGene), and drug abuse prevention. The program included specialized sessions on bomb threat response protocols, training teachers on evacuation procedures and communication during emergencies. Substance abuse prevention strategies were also discussed, emphasizing the role of educators in spotting warning signs and supporting students.

Cyber security

Cybercrime expert delivers presentation on cyber hygiene

A detailed presentation on cyber hygiene was given by ACP Prabhat Sinha (retd), a cybercrime expert. The session was designed to equip educators with the knowledge and skills to promote safe online practices among students. The comprehensive training program organized by the Delhi Police and Education Department is a proactive measure to ensure school safety in wake of recent hoax bomb threats.