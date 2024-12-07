Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajit Pawar, previously accused of owning over ₹1,000 crore worth of benami properties, has been cleared of all charges by the Income Tax Department.

The tribunal found no irregularities in the property records, confirming that all payments were made through legal channels.

The verdict releases the previously seized properties, including a sugar factory, a Delhi flat, and a Goa resort. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajit Pawar has been exonerated of benami property allegations

IT Department clears Ajit Pawar of benami property charges

By Chanshimla Varah 09:54 am Dec 07, 202409:54 am

What's the story Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been cleared of benami property charges by the Income Tax Department a day after he was granted relief by the Prevention of Benami Property Transactions Appellate Tribunal in Delhi. The Income Tax Department had seized properties associated with him in 2021, but the tribunal found no evidence of benami transactions involving the Pawar family. "The material produced by the appellant does not show any benami transaction," it stated.

Property details

Over ₹1,000 crore worth properties released

The properties first attached by authorities were valued at over ₹1,000 crore. They included a Satara-based sugar factory, a Delhi flat, and a Goa resort. The case against Pawar dates back to October 7, 2021, when the Income Tax Department raided multiple companies. Documents seized in the raids allegedly connected some properties to Pawar and his family under benami ownership. However, the tribunal dismissed the allegations for lack of evidence.

Case background

Case originated from IT raids in October 2021

Advocate Prashant Patil, appearing for Pawar and his family, argued that they had committed no offense and all property payments were made through legitimate channels. In its detailed ruling, the tribunal observed that no irregularities were found in the records presented. It confirmed that all payments for the properties in question were made through legitimate channels, either via banking systems or other methods compliant with the law.

Legal findings

Tribunal finds no irregularities in property records

"It's not that Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, and Parth Pawar transferred funds to procure benami properties," the tribunal clarified. On November 5, 2024, the tribunal reaffirmed its position by dismissing an appeal submitted by the Income Tax Department, upholding its previous verdict. The verdict releases the properties that were previously seized by the Income Tax officials.