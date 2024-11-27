Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has plummeted into the 'very poor' category, with the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) reading hitting 377.

Despite some improvement on Sunday, the city remains under strict pollution control measures due to ongoing issues like stubble burning and local transport emissions.

Meanwhile, schools in the region have been instructed to conduct 'hybrid' classes until air quality improves, following a Supreme Court order.

The AQI touched 328 at 10:00am on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality slips into 'very poor' category

By Snehil Singh 04:55 pm Nov 27, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality has worsened to the "very poor" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 328 at 10:00am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather Services, has warned that the situation could worsen further within 24 hours due to easterly winds, according to ANI. He said these winds could push the city's air quality into the "severe" category.

AQI readings vary across Delhi, visibility reduced

Delhi's highest AQI reading was recorded at 377 in the Shadipur region, while the lowest was noted at 242 in the DTU area. Near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Wazirpur, the AQI stood at 300 and 330 respectively. Dense smog was reported around India Gate early Wednesday morning, significantly reducing visibility.

'Severe' air quality levels reported at 17 stations

On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 392 at 9:00am a sharp rise from Monday morning's 281. Seventeen monitoring stations across the city recorded "severe" air quality levels on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is "good," 301-400 "very poor," and above 400 "severe."

Delhi remains under GRAP IV restrictions

Despite improved conditions on Sunday with westerly winds up to 15km/h, Delhi continues to remain under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV restrictions. Authorities are reviewing these measures as stubble burning and local transport continue to contribute significantly to pollution levels. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for strict implementation of GRAP measures and emphasized coordinated efforts among departments for continuous air quality improvements.

Schools directed to conduct 'hybrid' classes

The Directorate of Education has ordered schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) to hold classes in a "hybrid" mode until AQI levels improve consistently. This comes after the Supreme Court on November 25 ordered a review of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Stage 4) which could affect education, as some students may not be able to access online education.