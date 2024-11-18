Summarize Simplifying... In short To combat Delhi's poor visibility due to pollution, advanced CAT III Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Approach in-lighting systems (ALS) have been installed on runways.

These systems are activated when visibility drops below 800 meters or cloud ceilings fall under 200 feet, aiding pilots in accurate landings even in zero visibility.

DIAL has implemented low-visibility procedures

Delhi pollution: How pilots navigate flights in low visibility conditions

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:10 am Nov 18, 202411:10 am

What's the story As Delhi continues to battle dangerous air quality, visibility at the city's airport has drastically reduced. On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital jumped to a dangerous 481, resulting in dense fog conditions. In light of the adverse conditions, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has implemented low-visibility procedures to ensure smooth flight operations.

Technological aid

Advanced systems ensure safe landings in low visibility

To tackle the poor visibility, DIAL has installed its three runways with advanced CAT III Instrument Landing Systems (ILS). These systems are aimed at increasing resilience and reducing disruptions in such conditions. Approach in-lighting systems (ALS) have also been installed along with the ILS to help pilots make accurate landings and navigate even at zero visibility.

Preemptive measures

Low visibility procedures activated amid dense fog

These low visibility procedures are activated when runway visual range falls below 800 meters or cloud ceilings drop under 200 feet. Recent conditions have witnessed visibility levels drop below 100 meters, requiring these measures. Before implementation, these initiatives are appropriately tested and the information is communicated to air traffic control and airline operators.

Travel advisory

Airlines advise passengers amid fog-related delays

Delhi-based airlines, including IndiGo, have issued advisories asking passengers to allow extra travel time and check flight statuses before heading to the airport, as they are likely to be delayed due to fog conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting "dense" to "very dense fog" in the capital and adjoining areas.