Next Article

IndiGo introduces new feature for female travelers

IndiGo introduces female-friendly seat selection feature

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:45 pm May 29, 202406:45 pm

What's the story IndiGo has launched a new feature aimed at enhancing the travel comfort and safety of its female passengers. The new feature allows women to view seats pre-booked by other female passengers during the web check-in process. Particularly beneficial for solo female travelers, it enables them to choose a seat next to another woman. The airline stated that this feature is "specifically tailored to PNRs with women travelers—solo as well as part of family bookings."

Pilot mode

IndiGo's new feature aligns with 'Girl power' ethos

The introduction of this female-friendly seat selection feature is currently in pilot mode. It aligns with IndiGo's "girl power" ethos, the airline said. The decision to implement this feature was based on market research conducted by the airline to better cater to the needs of its female passengers, it added.

Limited offer

IndiGo announces special sale on flights

In addition to the new seat selection feature, IndiGo has announced a special sale on both domestic and international flights. The fares start at ₹1,199 all inclusive. The sale is scheduled from May 29 to May 31, 2024, and applies to travel between July 1 and September 30, 2024. Customers can also avail an exclusive discount of up to 20% on preferred seat selection charges during this period.