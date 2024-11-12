Summarize Simplifying... In short The Confederation of All India Traders predicts a wedding boom in November and December, particularly on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a day of spiritual significance, which is expected to contribute ₹6 lakh crore to the economy.

This surge is driving high demand for wedding services, with sectors like clothing, jewelry, catering, and venue rentals set to benefit.

Delhi alone is projected to contribute around ₹1.5 lakh crore, with service providers like makeup artists reporting advanced bookings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wedding boom in Delhi-NCR

Wedding boom on Dev Uthani Ekadashi: 48,000 ceremonies in Delhi-NCR

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:42 pm Nov 12, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) will witness an estimated 48,000 weddings on Tuesday, as the winter wedding season kicks off. The spike in nuptials comes on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a day deemed "abhuj" or auspicious in Hindu tradition. On this day, couples can get married without any specific astrological consultations. Local businesses have been preparing for the high demand event with vendors across Delhi and neighboring areas reporting an overwhelming number of bookings.

Economic impact

Wedding season set to boost Delhi's economy

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expects the wedding season to give a huge push to the economy. It estimates that weddings in November and December will add ₹6 lakh crore to the national economy. Delhi alone will contribute around ₹1.5 lakh crore. The money will flow through different sectors, such as clothing, jewelry, catering services, and venue rentals.

Service rush

High demand for wedding services amid festive season

The wedding boom has also resulted in a high demand for various services. Makeup artists such as Simran Arora from East Delhi have reported bookings months in advance. "Just for November 12, I have 35 appointments, including 10 brides," Arora said. To keep up with the soaring demand, service providers are taking steps such as scheduling band artists in shifts.

Spiritual significance

What is Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Astrologers have emphasized the spiritual importance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Famous astrologer Ajai Bhambi said couples can get married at any time on this day due to its high spiritual status. He called it "a day of divine blessing, allowing even couples with challenging astrological charts to wed with ease." This further explains the spike in weddings planned for November 12 in Delhi-NCR.