The petition, which also opposes doorstep delivery of alcohol, cites a rise in drunk driving accidents and increased alcohol consumption among young people.

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:53 am Nov 12, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court has sent a notice to the central government on a petition demanding compulsory age verification at liquor outlets and bars. The plea was filed by non-governmental organization Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), which cited several cases of minors drink-driving across India. The PIL seeks directions for a policy making it mandatory for all alcohol sale points to check buyers' ages with photo identity cards.

Proposed penalties

Petition proposes fines for underage drinking, illegal sales

The petition also recommends fining underage customers and sellers for violating these rules. Underage customers could be fined ₹10,000, while sellers could be fined up to ₹50,000 or face three months in jail. The plea also opposes doorstep delivery of liquor services, arguing that it could make alcohol easily accessible to young people and increase underage drinking.

Centre's response

SC bench seeks Centre's response on age verification

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, has sought a response from the Centre on the matter. Although the bench initially expressed limited options in dealing with the issue, it agreed to issue a notice after hearing arguments about strict regulations enforced in other countries. The matter would be heard after three weeks.

Rising concerns

Petition highlights rise in accidents, alcohol consumption

The petition highlights the lack of a legal framework to check buyers' ages, leading to deadly accidents of minors driving drunk. Data compiled by CADD reveals a 20% increase in drunken driving accidents since 2017. Further, World Health Organization studies show alcohol consumption has increased by 38% between 2010 and 2017. The plea also highlights one out of every five patients at de-addiction centers is aged between 16-19 years.