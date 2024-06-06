Next Article

First human death from H5N2 bird flu

By Chanshimla Varah 04:05 pm Jun 06, 202404:05 pm

What's the story The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the first human death caused by the H5N2 bird flu strain. The victim, a 59-year-old man from Mexico City, died on April 24 after exhibiting symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea, and general discomfort. The WHO is currently investigating how the individual contracted the virus, as he had no known exposure to poultry or other animals.

Risk factors

Underlying health conditions amplify influenza severity

The Mexico Health Ministry said that the deceased had multiple underlying health conditions, including chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. According to Andrew Pekosz, an influenza expert at Johns Hopkins University, these conditions "immediately puts a person at risk of more severe influenza, even with seasonal flu." However, the WHO maintains that the current risk of the bird flu virus to Mexico's general population remains low.

Transmission investigation

No evidence of person-to-person transmission found

Mexico's health ministry also reported no evidence of person-to-person transmission in this case. All individuals who had contact with the deceased tested negative for bird flu. In addition to monitoring those in contact with the patient, farms near the victim's home were also under surveillance, further ensuring public safety. In March, Mexican authorities reported an H5N2 outbreak among a family unit in Michoacan state, but it was deemed not a risk to commercial farms or human health.

Outbreak analysis

H5N2 outbreaks in Mexico unrelated to recent death

The same month, there were three poultry outbreaks of H5N2 in nearby areas of Mexico, but authorities found no connection to this case. Scientists are closely observing the virus for changes that could indicate easier spread among humans. Pekosz highlighted that since 1997, H5 viruses have shown a propensity to infect mammals more than any other avian influenza virus. "Every spillover is an opportunity for...virus to try to accumulate those mutations that make it better infect humans," he added.