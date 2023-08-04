Mexico: 18 passengers killed as bus plunges off into ravine

August 04, 2023

Most of the passengers were foreigners

At least 18 people were killed after a passenger bus plunged off a highway into a ravine in western Mexico on Thursday (local time), reported Reuters. According to officials, most passengers were foreigners and were going to the United States (US) border. The bus was carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, the Dominican Republic, and African nations, to the town of Tijuana.

20 injured taken to hospital

According to the government, the bus driver has been detained. He allegedly sped around a bend in the road. Meanwhile, 20 injured people were rushed to the hospital, with one woman's condition being "delicate." The vehicle crashed near Barranca Blanca on the highway outside Nayarit state's Tepic. Reportedly, the ravine was some 131 feet deep. The officials added that the rescue was "extremely difficult."

