The disease surged following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Japan: Flesh-eating bacteria outbreak is killing victims within 48 hours

What's the story Japan is currently grappling with a surge in cases of a rare disease caused by a "flesh-eating bacteria," known as streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS). The outbreak has been linked to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. As of June 2, the number of STSS cases in Japan had reached 977, surpassing last year's record of 941 cases, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The bacteria responsible for this disease is Group A Streptococcus (GAS).

Disease progression

Rapid progression and symptoms

The disease caused by the flesh-eating bacteria can progress rapidly, potentially leading to death within 48 hours. Symptoms include limb pain and swelling, fever, low blood pressure, necrosis, breathing difficulties, organ failure, and ultimately death. Individuals over the age of 50 are particularly vulnerable to this disease. Ken Kikuchi, a professor in infectious diseases at Tokyo Women's Medical University, stated that "most of the deaths happen within 48 hours."

Global impact

Global rise in flesh-eating bacteria cases

The outbreak of the flesh-eating bacteria is not limited to Japan. In late 2022, five European nations reported an increase in cases related to invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease, which includes STSS, to the World Health Organization (WHO). This rise in cases was observed after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Kikuchi warned that if the current infection rate continues, Japan could see up to 2,500 cases this year with a "terrifying" mortality rate of 30%.

Prevention

Preventive measures and risk factors

Kikuchi emphasized the importance of maintaining hand hygiene, and promptly treating any open wounds to prevent the spread of the bacteria. He explained that patients may carry GAS in their intestines, which could contaminate hands through feces. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that anyone can contract STSS, but it's most common in older adults aged 65 years or older. Additionally, people with diabetes or alcohol use disorder are at an increased risk for STSS.