Summarize Simplifying... In short In a series of raids across Manipur, Indian security forces seized a cache of weapons including grenades, machine guns, and ammunition.

The operation, a collaboration between the Indian Army and local law enforcement, led to the recovery of military-grade items from various districts.

In a separate incident, a militant attack on a CRPF camp resulted in casualties, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The operation lasted for a week

Security forces seize grenades, machine gun, ammunition in Manipur raids

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:03 am Nov 12, 202411:03 am

What's the story Security forces in Manipur have seized a massive cache of weapons and ammunition in a week-long operation. The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police carried out these operations across several districts. The districts included Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal and Kakching.

Raid discoveries

Initial raids uncover significant cache of weapons

The operation started on November 4, when Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, acting on specific intelligence, searched Samukom Village in Tengnoupal District. They recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other military-grade items. Meanwhile, in Bishnupur District's Uyok area, forces found a 7.62mm SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel (SBBL) guns, a 9mm pistol, grenades and ammunition.

Continued seizures

Subsequent operations yield more weapons

On November 8, in Imphal West District's Thingom area, security forces recovered a 9mm carbine machine gun and a grenade launcher. The next day, they found a .303 rifle and six single-barrel rifles from jungles of LKhonomphai village in Churachandpur District's Sangaikot. Operations on November 10 between Kangpokpi District's S Choungoubung and Maohing led to the recovery of an INSAS rifle and improvised projectile launchers.

Operation conclusion

Final day of operation uncovers additional firearms

On the same day, a .22 rifle was recovered from Utangpokpi, Kakching District. All recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation. The operation highlights the effective collaboration between the Indian Army and law enforcement agencies in enhancing regional security.

Post-operation incident

Militant attack on CRPF camp leads to casualties

Separately, on Monday in Jiribam district, 11 Kuki militants were killed after they attacked a CRPF camp. A CRPF jawan was critically injured in the retaliation and is undergoing treatment. This incident further underscores the continuing security challenges in the region.