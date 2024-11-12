'Collector Bro' among 2 Kerala IAS officers suspended for indiscipline
The Kerala government, headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers—K Gopalakrishnan and N Prashanth—for disciplinary reasons. The decision was taken after Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan submitted a report. Gopalakrishnan, Director of Industries and Commerce, was suspended for forming a religion-based WhatsApp group called "Mallu Hindu Officers."
Gopalakrishnan's suspension linked to WhatsApp group controversy
Gopalakrishnan alleged his phone was hacked, but a forensic examination didn't confirm it as the phone had been reset. Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said it is still not clear if the device was compromised. The controversy revolved around adding officers of different communities to a group named Hindu community group. After learning his personal number was misused, Gopalakrishnan dismantled the group and complained.
Prashanth's suspension follows criticism of senior officer
Prashanth, Special Secretary in the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers's Welfare, was suspended after he criticized Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak on Facebook. He accused Jayathilak of orchestrating baseless news reports against him and described him as a "psychopath." The controversy erupted after media reports alleged that several files from 'Unnathi,' an initiative for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare, went missing during Prashanth's tenure as CEO.
Prashanth defends his actions, cites freedom of expression
Defending his actions, Prashanth said he had not criticized government policies but individuals' inappropriate tendencies. He claimed his right to freedom of expression under the Constitution and was surprised at the disciplinary action. "I am unaware of any boundary I may have crossed within this right," he said.
Government emphasizes discipline, opposition alleges conspiracy
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan stressed that government officers should maintain discipline while in service. He cautioned that violations would lead to strict actions. The suspensions have triggered political debates, with former state fisheries minister Mercykutty Amma alleging Prashanth conspired with opposition leaders to bring corruption charges against her. State Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the government is looking into the matter under the general code of conduct for IAS officers.