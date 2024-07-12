In short Simplifying... In short IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's Audi, which sports a beacon and insignia, has 21 pending challans amounting to ₹26,900 for traffic violations like speeding and signal jumping.

Pune City Traffic Police issues a notice to IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar

IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar's beacon-lit Audi has 21 pending challans

04:34 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Pooja Khedkar has received a notice from the Pune City Traffic Police for unauthorized use of a beacon and Maharashtra government sign on a privately owned luxury car. The Audi, registered to a private engineering firm, has 21 unpaid challans totaling ₹27,000, police said. Earlier this week, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim over alleged misuse of power during her probation at the Pune district collectorate.

Unresponsive attempts

Police attempt action at Khedkar's residence

On Thursday, a squad from Pune City Police's Traffic Control Branch went to her family's home in Baner to take action against the Audi vehicle that carried the beacon and insignia. However, the police were unable to get the Khedkars to answer. "Our team went to Khedkar's house in Baner but the main gate of the bungalow was found to be closed. No one responded to our team's directions to open it," said an officer from the Chatushrungi traffic division.

Past violations

Notice details and previous violations revealed

The notice, signed by Senior Inspector S S Pathan, states that punitive actions have been taken against the vehicle in the past. Khedkar has been directed to produce the car to the Chatushrungi traffic division for further legal action. "The Audi car she was using is registered in the name of an engineering company... The case has 21 unpaid challans with pending compounding amount totaling ₹26,900," said a senior officer.

Legal action

Further legal action and family's response

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil confirmed previous challans worth ₹26,000 for violations like speeding and signal jumping have been pending since 2022. Pune commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar added that a fresh challan was issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for unauthorized use of an amber beacon light and "Maharashtra govt" plate on the car.

Investigation continues

Media trial not based on facts: Pooja's father

Responding to the allegations, Dilip Khedkar, Pooja's father, expressed concern over what he perceives as a media trial targeting his daughter. "It will be not appropriate to comment on this by me. However, the media trial is not based on facts. The issue is totally different. But purposely my daughter is being targeted. It should be stopped immediately," he told TOI.