Former Andhra Pradesh CM charged with conspiracy

Jagan Reddy, former IPS officers booked for attempt to murder

By Chanshimla Varah 04:15 pm Jul 12, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with two senior IPS officials, have been booked on charges of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and criminal intimidation. The charges were filed based on a complaint by former Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Raju, who is now an MLA of the ruling Telugu Desam Party, alleged that he was assaulted by police officials in 2021 at the behest of Reddy.

Alleged assault

Raju's allegations stir controversy in Andhra politics

In his complaint, Raju alleged that he was beaten with a rubber belt and lathi at the CID office by then CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, IPS officer P Sitaramanjaneyulu, and other police officers. "Sunil Kumar had also threatened to kill me if I did not stop criticizing Reddy," Raju stated in his complaint. Raju was arrested by the CID in Hyderabad for making alleged derogatory comments against the YSRCP government and Reddy.

Custodial torture

Not even allowed to take heart illness medication: Raju

He was not even allowed to take his heart illness medication, despite the fact that the authorities knew he had undergone bypass heart surgery, Raju stated in his complaint. He further said that some officers "sat on his chest" and applied pressure in an attempt to murder him. He claimed his phone was taken away and he was abused until he revealed its password.

Investigation underway

Attempt to Murder case registered against Reddy and others

His ordeal didn't end at the CID office. Once he was transferred to a government hospital, he was allegedly mistreated by Dr. Prabhavathi, the former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent. He alleged that the doctor provided bogus medical certificates at the behest of police officers. The Nagarampalem police of Guntur district registered an "attempt to murder" case against former chief minister Reddy and four others based on Raju's allegations.