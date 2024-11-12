Summarize Simplifying... In short Five suspects, including Gautam, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique, allegedly due to his ties with Salman Khan.

Siddique was killed for his links with Salman: Shooter

Baba Siddique killed over links with Salman Khan, claims shooter

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:12 am Nov 12, 202409:12 am

What's the story Shiv Kumar Gautam, the suspected gunman in former minister Baba Siddique's murder case, has reportedly told police Siddique was targeted for his links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Gautam was promised ₹10 lakh, a foreign trip and monthly expenses for carrying out the hit, according to his statement. The alleged mastermind is gangster Anmol Bishnoi who wanted to establish his power in Mumbai through this.

Investigation progress

Suspects in custody, key figures still at large

Gautam and four other suspects—Anuragh Kashyap, Gyan Tripathi, Akash Srivastav, and Akhilendra Pratap Singh—were produced before the 37th Metropolitan Magistrate court after their arrest. They will be in police custody till November 19 for further interrogation. However, key suspects Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar are still on the run. Lonkar is suspected to have radicalized Gautam into committing the crime through provocative speeches.

Motive speculation

Murder linked to disputes over slum projects

Police sources have also hinted at a possible connection between Siddique's murder and disputes over Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects. However, this angle remains to be fully probed. Siddique was gunned down on October 12 outside his son's office in Bandra (E). After the incident, Lonkar posted a cryptic message on social media implicating Khan and warning those associated with him and Ibrahim.

Arrest details

Gautam's escape and arrest near UP-Nepal border

Gautam was nabbed near the UP-Nepal border in Nanpara, displaying no remorse. After allegedly shooting Siddique, he fled by rickshaw to Kurla and then took a train through Thane and Pune to Lucknow. During this time, Gautam stayed in touch with Bishnoi's brother Anmol in Canada. The police are being cautious with Gautam's statements as they probe this high-profile murder case.