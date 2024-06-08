Next Article

Congress President Kharge inaugurates CWC meeting

CWC meeting: Congress to focus on urban voters, assess setbacks

By Chanshimla Varah 01:33 pm Jun 08, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, marking the party's first assembly after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In his opening address, Kharge thanked party leaders and workers nationwide for their dedication during the election period. He also congratulated newly elected Congress members of the Lok Sabha who won under challenging circumstances.

Election analysis

Kharge highlights party's election performance and challenges

Kharge acknowledged the party's improved performance among Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, and minority voters, as well as in rural areas. However, he identified a need for greater efforts to strengthen Congress's influence among urban voters. He also noted underperformance in states where Congress had previously succeeded in Vidhan Sabha elections but failed to replicate that success in Lok Sabha.

Election impact

Kharge commends Bharat Jodo Yatra's positive impact

The Congress president further highlighted the positive influence of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Congress's performance, citing significant increases in vote percentages and seats in areas where the yatra passed. He pointed out victories in North-Eastern states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra where Congress emerged as the largest party. He also praised former party president Sonia Gandhi's role in election preparations and alliance meetings.

Unity call

Kharge emphasizes unity among INDIA bloc partners

Lastly, Kharge stressed the importance of unity and collective action among the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners, both inside and outside Parliament. "Our determination is that the India group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside," he stated. The Congress-led INDIA bloc won 232 seats, with Congress winning 99 of those in the Lok Sabha elections.