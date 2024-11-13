Delhi AQI worsens: Visibility drops to zero; 10 flights diverted
Delhi continued to battle severe pollution and dense fog on Wednesday, resulting in zero visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 366, marking a pollution crisis in the city. At least 10 flights were diverted due to the fog which started forming around 5:30am.
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for 15th consecutive day
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature drop to 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government saying, "Delhi has become a gas chamber and AQI has crossed 750." People in Delhi and neighboring areas such as Noida and Ghaziabad complained of breathing difficulties due to the smog.
Delhi tops global pollution rankings, residents suffer health issues
According to IQAir's live rankings, Delhi was the world's most polluted city with an AQI score above 1,000. Meanwhile, CPCB data showed Anand Vihar's AQI at 413 and Aya Nagar at 428 by 10:00am. IQAir recorded Anand Vihar's AQI at 991 and Jahangirpuri at 815. Residents suffered health problems such as irritation in their eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and coughing due to the "very dense" fog.
Vehicular emissions, farm fires exacerbate Delhi's pollution crisis
Vehicular emissions were a major contributor to pollution in Delhi. Farm fires also added to the deteriorating air quality. Pakistan's Punjab province took measures like shutting schools and banning outdoor activities to fight toxic air. Delhi International Airport Limited advised non-CAT III compliant flights could be disrupted. The city's temperature could drop further as smog blocks sunlight.