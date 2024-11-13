Summarize Simplifying... In short Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal, underwent a significant transformation in jail, gaining influence through connections with major gangsters like his mentor, Ranjit Jasvinder Singh.

Bishnoi, who has been incarcerated since 2015, made headlines in 2018 when he threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan over alleged poaching of blackbuck antelopes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested 13 years ago

'Never thought he would...': Cop who 1st arrested Lawrence Bishnoi

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:27 am Nov 13, 202411:27 am

What's the story Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the killings of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was first arrested 13 years ago. Back then, he was only 18 and had torched vehicles in Chandigarh after a spat with a student leader. Recalling his first arrest, former Chandigarh inspector Amanjot Singh described Bishnoi as "very innocent."

Criminal evolution

Bishnoi's transformation in prison

Singh, who had arrested Bishnoi several times, observed a major transformation in him over the years. He said that Bishnoi "transformed" in jail, meeting influential gangsters and expanding his own influence. "When he kept going to jail, some prisoners who had committed major crimes felt that there was something special about Bishnoi. They then started using him," Singh said.

Jailhouse mentorship

Bishnoi's mentorship under notorious gangster

It was in prison that Bishnoi met his mentor Ranjit Jasvinder Singh, alias Rocky Fazilka. Fazilka was impressed by Bishnoi and took him under his wing. The proximity of their villages helped them become close associates. Since 2015, Bishnoi has been behind bars and continues to be a big name in the criminal circles.

Bollywood threat

Bishnoi's threats against Salman Khan

Bishnoi first hit the headlines when he publicly threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 2018, accusing him of allegedly poaching two blackbuck antelopes. During a court appearance in Jodhpur, Bishnoi declared, "We will kill Salman Khan." Ironically, Baba Siddique who was recently killed in Mumbai was a close friend of Khan.