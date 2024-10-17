Maharashtra: ECI probes Mahayuti over poll code breach
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is probing the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The government was accused of issuing nearly 200 government resolutions, appointments, and tenders after the announcement of Assembly elections dates on October 15. Several notices were later taken down from the government's official website after the election body scrutinized them.
ECI to verify timing of controversial government resolutions
The ECI has announced plans to verify the timing of these government resolutions. Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said, "We will check the timings of the government resolutions uploaded and inquire if it flouted the model code of conduct." Orders issued before 3:30pm which don't influence voters will be considered valid, while others will be scrutinized.
AAP leader alleges over 100 resolutions removed
Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Kumbhar claimed that over 100 resolutions were deleted from the government's official website on October 15 and 16. He observed a decrease in the total number of resolutions displayed on the website, from 349 to 247. Kumbhar called the deletion an "admission of wrongdoing" by the Mahayuti government.
Removed resolutions may have been implemented: Kumbhar
Kumbhar also expressed concern that the deleted resolutions may have already been implemented. He said, "This raises suspicion that, although these resolutions are now missing from public access, they may have already been forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation." The AAP leader has demanded transparency and called for action against any political beneficiaries of these government resolutions.