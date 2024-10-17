Summarize Simplifying... In short The Election Commission of India (ECI) is investigating the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for potential breaches of the election code.

This follows claims by Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Kumbhar that over 100 government resolutions were suspiciously removed from the official website.

Kumbhar fears these resolutions may have been implemented secretly, demanding transparency and action against any political beneficiaries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra government issued nearly 200 GRs

Maharashtra: ECI probes Mahayuti over poll code breach

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:22 pm Oct 17, 202402:22 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) is probing the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The government was accused of issuing nearly 200 government resolutions, appointments, and tenders after the announcement of Assembly elections dates on October 15. Several notices were later taken down from the government's official website after the election body scrutinized them.

Timing scrutiny

ECI to verify timing of controversial government resolutions

The ECI has announced plans to verify the timing of these government resolutions. Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said, "We will check the timings of the government resolutions uploaded and inquire if it flouted the model code of conduct." Orders issued before 3:30pm which don't influence voters will be considered valid, while others will be scrutinized.

Resolution removal

AAP leader alleges over 100 resolutions removed

Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Kumbhar claimed that over 100 resolutions were deleted from the government's official website on October 15 and 16. He observed a decrease in the total number of resolutions displayed on the website, from 349 to 247. Kumbhar called the deletion an "admission of wrongdoing" by the Mahayuti government.

Implementation concerns

Removed resolutions may have been implemented: Kumbhar

Kumbhar also expressed concern that the deleted resolutions may have already been implemented. He said, "This raises suspicion that, although these resolutions are now missing from public access, they may have already been forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation." The AAP leader has demanded transparency and called for action against any political beneficiaries of these government resolutions.