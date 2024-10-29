Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi has criticized Delhi and West Bengal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, a health initiative that provides up to ₹5 lakh for treatment, which has already benefited nearly four crore people.

He expressed regret for not being able to serve the elderly in these regions due to the states' refusal to join.

On Ayurveda Day, Modi also launched health projects worth ₹12,850 crore, outlining a national health policy focused on preventive care, timely intervention, affordable treatment, robust facilities, and advanced technology use.

Ayushman Bharat scheme covers those aged 70 and above

PM slams Delhi, Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:09 pm Oct 29, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the governments of Delhi and West Bengal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. He accused the state governments of putting "political interests" ahead of their citizens' welfare. The PM said he regretted that senior citizens in these states are unable to reap the benefits of the scheme's expansion, which now covers those aged 70 and above.

PM Modi apologizes to elderly for non-implementation of scheme

"I apologize to all the elderly people above 70 years of age in Delhi and all the elderly people above 70 years of age in West Bengal that I will not be able to serve you," Modi said during his address on Ayurveda Day. He blamed the state governments' refusal to join the scheme for his inability to serve them. The PM stressed that nearly four crore people have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat since its launch.

Ayushman Bharat scheme's impact and state resistance

He noted that many earlier sold their assets for treatment as they couldn't afford it, a burden the scheme seeks to remove by paying for treatment up to ₹5 lakh. However, West Bengal opted out of the scheme in 2019 with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing Modi of taking undue credit while states bore part of the expenses. Delhi also didn't join, citing inadequate coverage under the national scheme compared to its own plans.

PM Modi launches health projects, outlines national health policy

On Ayurveda Day, the PM also launched health projects worth ₹12,850 crore. He detailed five key aspects of a national health policy: preventive healthcare, timely intervention, affordable treatment and medicines, robust facilities with qualified doctors in smaller cities and advanced technology use. These initiatives are aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare services across India.