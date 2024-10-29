PM slams Delhi, Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the governments of Delhi and West Bengal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. He accused the state governments of putting "political interests" ahead of their citizens' welfare. The PM said he regretted that senior citizens in these states are unable to reap the benefits of the scheme's expansion, which now covers those aged 70 and above.
PM Modi apologizes to elderly for non-implementation of scheme
"I apologize to all the elderly people above 70 years of age in Delhi and all the elderly people above 70 years of age in West Bengal that I will not be able to serve you," Modi said during his address on Ayurveda Day. He blamed the state governments' refusal to join the scheme for his inability to serve them. The PM stressed that nearly four crore people have benefitted from Ayushman Bharat since its launch.
Ayushman Bharat scheme's impact and state resistance
He noted that many earlier sold their assets for treatment as they couldn't afford it, a burden the scheme seeks to remove by paying for treatment up to ₹5 lakh. However, West Bengal opted out of the scheme in 2019 with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing Modi of taking undue credit while states bore part of the expenses. Delhi also didn't join, citing inadequate coverage under the national scheme compared to its own plans.
PM Modi launches health projects, outlines national health policy
On Ayurveda Day, the PM also launched health projects worth ₹12,850 crore. He detailed five key aspects of a national health policy: preventive healthcare, timely intervention, affordable treatment and medicines, robust facilities with qualified doctors in smaller cities and advanced technology use. These initiatives are aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare services across India.